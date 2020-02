INSTITUTE, W.Va. – The Morgantown girls basketball team knocked off No. 7 South Charleston, 54-49, Tuesday afternoon at the Little General Shootout near the state capital.

Mohigans star forward Kaitlyn Ammons scored a team-high 16 points in the game.

The Mohigans hand the Black Eagles their fifth loss of the season.

Morgantown improves to 9-10 on the year, but have won four straight, and have won seven of their its last 11 games.