MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown girls soccer team defeated Brooke by a final score of 8-0 Monday night in the Class AAA Region I, Section 1 tournament opener at Pony Lewis Field.

Morgantown scored three goals in the first nine minutes of the game, and added another in the 16th minute off the foot of Ariana Borneo.

The Lady Mohigans led 4-0 at halftime, and doubled that scoring output in the second half.

Morgantown now advances to the section title game, which will be played later this week.