MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The West Virginia girls’ state soccer tournament gets underway tomorrow in Beckley and Morgantown enters as the top seed in Class AAA.

The Mohigans have just one loss to their record on the season and have approached this season on a mission after falling short of this point last season.

A new level of motivation has pushed Morgantown to a new level of success.

“I know the girls were really disappointed about last season because we really had a strong team but I also knew that these girls would come better the next year. They would work harder,” head coach Stirlin Rivers said, “Game after game after game, they got better. Each player understood their own teammates more.They started trusting their teammates, believing in their teammates and then the leaders started to show up.”

As the Mohigans prepare for the final step in their redemption, it has become more and more clear that this group has more to it than just skill on the field.

The thing that takes this from being a good to to a potentially great one is how they work together outside the lines.

“It makes it so easy for them on the field to be together. They go to all of the school football games together. They do stuff together. I know that. Some of them are best friends. It just helps with the cohesiveness of the team,” Rivers said.

Morgantown opens the Class AAA girls state soccer tournament tomorrow against Hedgesville at 5 pm.