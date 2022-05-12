MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The AAA Region I track and field meet wrapped up at Mylan Park on Thursday with the usual suspects taking home the titles-or should we say keeping the titles at home.

The Morgantown girls claim the Region I team title along with the University boys.

The athletes and relay teams who finished top three in their respective events qualify for the state track and field meet.

Boys shot put

Isaac Wong- University Will McGahey- Morgantown

Girls shot put

Sierra Davis- Preston Olivia Goldizen- Bridgeport

Boys discus

Colin McBee- University Nathan Lhotsky- Bridgeport

Girls discus

Cameron Zuliani- Buckhannon-Upshur Sierra Davis- Preston

Girls long jump

Sierra Lanham-University Chloe Cale- Buckhannon-Upshur

Girls high jump

Stewart- Bridgeport

Boys long jump

Jaxon Saucer- Preston Timothy Jeffers- Bridgeport Chase Hackett- Buckhannon-Upshur

Boys pole vault

Howell- Morgantown Young- Morgantown

Boys high jump

Daminn Cunningham-University Parke Eddy- Morgantown

Girls pole vault

Morgan Ryan- Morgantown Hamrick- Bridgeport

Girls 3200m run

Irene Riggs- Morgantown Amelia Summers-Morgantown Allie Martin- Preston

Boys 3200m run

Josh Edwards- University Rocco DeVincent- University Drew Zundell-University

Girls 400m dash

Ella White-Preston Catherine Oliveto- Buckhannon-Upshur

Boys 400m dash

Shawn Blandino- Buckhannon-Upshur Sterlin Thropp-Buckhannon-Upshur Colton Guthrie-University

Girls 4×800 relay

Morgantown University Preston

Boys 4×800 relay

University Buckhannon-Upshur Morgantown

Girls 100 hurdles

Chloe Cale- Buckhannon-Upshur

Boys 110 hurdles

Hayden Casdorph- Morgantown Camden Hess-Bridgeport Carter Zuliani- Buckhannon-Upshur

Girls 100m dash

Sierra Lanham- University Izayah Everett- Morgantown

Boys 100m dash

Lucas Anderson-Bridgeport Marquis Mauney- Morgantown

Girls 4×200 relay

Morgantown Buckhannon-Upshur

Boys 4×200 relay

Buckhannon-Upshur Morgantown

Girls 1600m run

Irene Riggs-Morgantown Lea Hatcher-Morgantown Allie Martin- Preston

Boys 1600m run

Josh Edwards-University Rocco DeVincent- University Drew Zundell- University

Girls 300 hurdles

Dezi Pugh- Buckhannon-Upshur

Boys 300 hurdles

Colton Guthrie- University Alex Tadros- Morgantown Reis Leonard- Buckhannon-Upshur

Girls 4×100 relay

Morgantown Bridgeport

Boys 4×100 relay

Buckhannon-Upshur Morgantown

Girls 800m run

Irene Riggs- Morgantown Lea Hatcher- Morgantown Jennifer O’Palko- Morgantown

Boys 800m run

Josh Edwards- University Jordan Gillum – Buckhannon-Upshur Brock Price- University

Girls 200m dash

Sierra Lanham- University Izayah Everett- Morgantown Giana Cox- Bridgeport

Boys 200m dash

Lucas Anderson- Bridgeport Taiwo Thropp- Buckhannon-Upshur

Girls shuttle hurdle

Buckhannon-Upshur

Boys shuttle hurdle

Morgantown Bridgeport Buckhannon-Upshur

Girls 4×400 relay

Morgantown Preston

Boys 4×400 relay

Buckhannon-Upshur Morgantown University

Full meet results here.