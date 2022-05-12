MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The AAA Region I track and field meet wrapped up at Mylan Park on Thursday with the usual suspects taking home the titles-or should we say keeping the titles at home.
The Morgantown girls claim the Region I team title along with the University boys.
The athletes and relay teams who finished top three in their respective events qualify for the state track and field meet.
Boys shot put
- Isaac Wong- University
- Will McGahey- Morgantown
Girls shot put
- Sierra Davis- Preston
- Olivia Goldizen- Bridgeport
Boys discus
- Colin McBee- University
- Nathan Lhotsky- Bridgeport
Girls discus
- Cameron Zuliani- Buckhannon-Upshur
- Sierra Davis- Preston
Girls long jump
- Sierra Lanham-University
- Chloe Cale- Buckhannon-Upshur
Girls high jump
- Stewart- Bridgeport
Boys long jump
- Jaxon Saucer- Preston
- Timothy Jeffers- Bridgeport
- Chase Hackett- Buckhannon-Upshur
Boys pole vault
- Howell- Morgantown
- Young- Morgantown
Boys high jump
- Daminn Cunningham-University
- Parke Eddy- Morgantown
Girls pole vault
- Morgan Ryan- Morgantown
- Hamrick- Bridgeport
Girls 3200m run
- Irene Riggs- Morgantown
- Amelia Summers-Morgantown
- Allie Martin- Preston
Boys 3200m run
- Josh Edwards- University
- Rocco DeVincent- University
- Drew Zundell-University
Girls 400m dash
- Ella White-Preston
- Catherine Oliveto- Buckhannon-Upshur
Boys 400m dash
- Shawn Blandino- Buckhannon-Upshur
- Sterlin Thropp-Buckhannon-Upshur
- Colton Guthrie-University
Girls 4×800 relay
- Morgantown
- University
- Preston
Boys 4×800 relay
- University
- Buckhannon-Upshur
- Morgantown
Girls 100 hurdles
- Chloe Cale- Buckhannon-Upshur
Boys 110 hurdles
- Hayden Casdorph- Morgantown
- Camden Hess-Bridgeport
- Carter Zuliani- Buckhannon-Upshur
Girls 100m dash
- Sierra Lanham- University
- Izayah Everett- Morgantown
Boys 100m dash
- Lucas Anderson-Bridgeport
- Marquis Mauney- Morgantown
Girls 4×200 relay
- Morgantown
- Buckhannon-Upshur
Boys 4×200 relay
- Buckhannon-Upshur
- Morgantown
Girls 1600m run
- Irene Riggs-Morgantown
- Lea Hatcher-Morgantown
- Allie Martin- Preston
Boys 1600m run
- Josh Edwards-University
- Rocco DeVincent- University
- Drew Zundell- University
Girls 300 hurdles
- Dezi Pugh- Buckhannon-Upshur
Boys 300 hurdles
- Colton Guthrie- University
- Alex Tadros- Morgantown
- Reis Leonard- Buckhannon-Upshur
Girls 4×100 relay
- Morgantown
- Bridgeport
Boys 4×100 relay
- Buckhannon-Upshur
- Morgantown
Girls 800m run
- Irene Riggs- Morgantown
- Lea Hatcher- Morgantown
- Jennifer O’Palko- Morgantown
Boys 800m run
- Josh Edwards- University
- Jordan Gillum – Buckhannon-Upshur
- Brock Price- University
Girls 200m dash
- Sierra Lanham- University
- Izayah Everett- Morgantown
- Giana Cox- Bridgeport
Boys 200m dash
- Lucas Anderson- Bridgeport
- Taiwo Thropp- Buckhannon-Upshur
Girls shuttle hurdle
- Buckhannon-Upshur
Boys shuttle hurdle
- Morgantown
- Bridgeport
- Buckhannon-Upshur
Girls 4×400 relay
- Morgantown
- Preston
Boys 4×400 relay
- Buckhannon-Upshur
- Morgantown
- University