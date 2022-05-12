MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The AAA Region I track and field meet wrapped up at Mylan Park on Thursday with the usual suspects taking home the titles-or should we say keeping the titles at home.

The Morgantown girls claim the Region I team title along with the University boys.

The athletes and relay teams who finished top three in their respective events qualify for the state track and field meet.

Boys shot put

  1. Isaac Wong- University
  2. Will McGahey- Morgantown

Girls shot put

  1. Sierra Davis- Preston
  2. Olivia Goldizen- Bridgeport

Boys discus

  1. Colin McBee- University
  2. Nathan Lhotsky- Bridgeport

Girls discus

  1. Cameron Zuliani- Buckhannon-Upshur
  2. Sierra Davis- Preston

Girls long jump

  1. Sierra Lanham-University
  2. Chloe Cale- Buckhannon-Upshur

Girls high jump

  1. Stewart- Bridgeport

Boys long jump

  1. Jaxon Saucer- Preston
  2. Timothy Jeffers- Bridgeport
  3. Chase Hackett- Buckhannon-Upshur

Boys pole vault

  1. Howell- Morgantown
  2. Young- Morgantown

Boys high jump

  1. Daminn Cunningham-University
  2. Parke Eddy- Morgantown

Girls pole vault

  1. Morgan Ryan- Morgantown
  2. Hamrick- Bridgeport

Girls 3200m run

  1. Irene Riggs- Morgantown
  2. Amelia Summers-Morgantown
  3. Allie Martin- Preston

Boys 3200m run

  1. Josh Edwards- University
  2. Rocco DeVincent- University
  3. Drew Zundell-University

Girls 400m dash

  1. Ella White-Preston
  2. Catherine Oliveto- Buckhannon-Upshur

Boys 400m dash

  1. Shawn Blandino- Buckhannon-Upshur
  2. Sterlin Thropp-Buckhannon-Upshur
  3. Colton Guthrie-University

Girls 4×800 relay

  1. Morgantown
  2. University
  3. Preston

Boys 4×800 relay

  1. University
  2. Buckhannon-Upshur
  3. Morgantown

Girls 100 hurdles

  1. Chloe Cale- Buckhannon-Upshur

Boys 110 hurdles

  1. Hayden Casdorph- Morgantown
  2. Camden Hess-Bridgeport
  3. Carter Zuliani- Buckhannon-Upshur

Girls 100m dash

  1. Sierra Lanham- University
  2. Izayah Everett- Morgantown

Boys 100m dash

  1. Lucas Anderson-Bridgeport
  2. Marquis Mauney- Morgantown

Girls 4×200 relay

  1. Morgantown
  2. Buckhannon-Upshur

Boys 4×200 relay

  1. Buckhannon-Upshur
  2. Morgantown

Girls 1600m run

  1. Irene Riggs-Morgantown
  2. Lea Hatcher-Morgantown
  3. Allie Martin- Preston

Boys 1600m run

  1. Josh Edwards-University
  2. Rocco DeVincent- University
  3. Drew Zundell- University

Girls 300 hurdles

  1. Dezi Pugh- Buckhannon-Upshur

Boys 300 hurdles

  1. Colton Guthrie- University
  2. Alex Tadros- Morgantown
  3. Reis Leonard- Buckhannon-Upshur

Girls 4×100 relay

  1. Morgantown
  2. Bridgeport

Boys 4×100 relay

  1. Buckhannon-Upshur
  2. Morgantown

Girls 800m run

  1. Irene Riggs- Morgantown
  2. Lea Hatcher- Morgantown
  3. Jennifer O’Palko- Morgantown

Boys 800m run

  1. Josh Edwards- University
  2. Jordan Gillum – Buckhannon-Upshur
  3. Brock Price- University

Girls 200m dash

  1. Sierra Lanham- University
  2. Izayah Everett- Morgantown
  3. Giana Cox- Bridgeport

Boys 200m dash

  1. Lucas Anderson- Bridgeport
  2. Taiwo Thropp- Buckhannon-Upshur

Girls shuttle hurdle

  1. Buckhannon-Upshur

Boys shuttle hurdle

  1. Morgantown
  2. Bridgeport
  3. Buckhannon-Upshur

Girls 4×400 relay

  1. Morgantown
  2. Preston

Boys 4×400 relay

  1. Buckhannon-Upshur
  2. Morgantown
  3. University

