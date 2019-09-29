Morgantown girls win first OVAC Title since 2013; UHS boys come up short in conf. title game

The Morgantown girls soccer team earned its first Ohio Valley Athletic Conference 5-A title since 2013 Saturday with a 3-1 win over Wheeling Park.

The win not only ended a title drought for the Lady Mohigans, but also handed the Lady Patriots their first loss of the year.

Wheeling Park’s boys soccer team, however, did claim a title, beating University by a score of 2-1.

A second-half goal by the Patriots made the difference.

For both Morgantown and University, they return home to finish out the remaining portion of their regular season schedule before competing in the West Virginia playoffs.