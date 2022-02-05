Morgantown girls win region championship, full region I swim results

WELLSBURG, W.Va. – The Morgantown girls swim program took home a regional title after a strong performance in the region I meet at Brooke High School.

Morgantown’s Caroline Riggs posted two first place finishes including the 200 freestyle (1:53.05) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.14).

Katelyn Blosser finished first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:01.57.

Delaney Householder took home a regional title in the 500 free in 5:15.07.

The Mohigans’ 200 yard freestyle relay team of Caroline Riggs, Irina Stanescu, Delaney Householder and Katelyn Blosser finished first in 1:53.70 and that same team also won the 400 freestyle relay.

Morgantown’s Carter Redelman won the boys 100 butterfly in 57.41.

University’s Frank McCutchan posted first place wins in the 200 freestyle (1:48.29) and the 500 freestyle (4:52.71).

The full meet results can be found here.