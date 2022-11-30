CLEVELAND, O.H. (WBOY) – Morgantown High grad Marcellus Marshall was named to the Mid-American Conference football 1st-team on Wednesday.

Marshall started all 12 games at left tackle in his third season at Kent State as the Golden Flashes finished the 2022 season 5-7.

He helped pave the way for a Kent State offense that rushed for over 2700 yards this season while contributing to an offensive line that allowed just 26 sacks over 12 games.

A multi-year starter on both sides of the football for the Mohigans, Marshall signed with the Golden Flashes as part of the 2020 recruiting class and had seen action in just one career game before breaking out as a starter in 2022.