LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WBOY) — Recently graduated high school athletes are just about one month away from getting their college careers started, and for Morgantown’s Irene Riggs, she’s making a move all the way across the country.

Already one of the most decorated athletes that West Virginia has ever seen, Riggs begins her collegiate running career at Stanford University this fall.

While she initially had big plans to continue competing this summer, she’s decided to take some time to reflect on her time in high school instead.

“I had some postseason meets planned but my coaches at Stanford and I decided it would be better—I had a really long cross country season with worlds and stuff—to just kind of hit the reset button and enjoy my senior year, spend my last few senior festivities with my twin and get ready for cross country in the fall,” she said.

The transition to college is not always easy, even for best of the best, so right now, Riggs is focused on preparing to adjust to the next level.

“Changes are so drastic going into college. You’re on your own. You’re far away from home,” she said. “You have a new time management thing, so I think really just going in with the mindset that if you’re able to continue doing what you’ve been doing and performing how you have, that in itself is an accomplishment with everything that’s changing.”

As part of her recognition as the 2023 Gatorade National Cross Country Player of the Year, Riggs was honored this week at the Gatorade Awards and appeared at the ESPYs in Los Angeles.