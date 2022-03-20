CHARLESTON, W.Va. – After losing a heart breaker in the 2021 state championship, losing this year was not an option for the Morgantown Mohigans.

Although shots weren’t necessarily falling for Morgantown early on, they took a 12-4 lead after one quarter.

Morgantown continued to stay on top, never losing the lead in this game, and went on a quick run to start the second quarter. The Mohigans earned a 12 point lead at the halftime break.

In the third, Parkersburg South closed in on the Mohigans’ lead making it a seven-point game late in the quarter. Morgantown led 41-31 at the end of three quarters.

The game was far from over. The Patriots crept up on Morgantown multiple times in the fourth until they make it a one-point ballgame with just 11 seconds on the clock.

Morgantown’s Brody Davis was sent to the line and hit both free throws to give the Mohigans a 56-53 lead with just seconds to play.

Parkersburg South had the ball and a Hail Mary chance to hit a three and send the game into overtime but Morgantown sophomore guard Sharron Young recorded a steal and held onto the ball as time expired.

Morgantown wins it 56-53 to win the programs second-ever state title.

Young led the Mohigans with 16 points and Brooks Gage and Brody Davis each added 12 in the win.

Parkersburg’s Ashton Mooney led all-scorers with 23 points.