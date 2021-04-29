Morgantown holds off Wheeling Park to advance to state semifinal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Morgantown took down Wheeling Park for the third time this season in the state quarterfinal game 57-57 to advance to the semifinal.

Morgantown had the best possible start. Kaitlyn Ammons and Cat Wassick single-handedly gave the Mohigans a huge 21-5 lead into the second quarter.

But Park made the comeback quickly and outscored Morgantown 20-9 in the second quarter, but the Patriots never took the lead.

Wheeling Park hit a last minute three pointer to trail by only five points at the halftime break.

It was a battle in the third and fourth quarters. Morgantown still led throughout the third and outscored Park 15-7.

Morgantown scored only one field goal in the fourth quarter and relied on made foul-shots to keep the lead.

The Patriots cut the Mohigans’ lead to just three points with seconds to go on the clock, but Morgantown held off Wheeling Park for the win 57-54.

Ammons led the Mohigans with 20 points and Cat Wassick scored 19 points. Sofia Wassick added 10 points in the win.

Bella Abernathy led Park with 14 points, Asia Roby tallied 11 and both Sophie Abraham and Lindsey Garrison added 10 a piece.

Morgantown will face Huntington in the state semifinal on Friday at 5:30 p.m.