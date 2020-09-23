Morgantown HS grad, Athena Young, named SEC Women’s Freshman Runner of the Week

LEXINGTON, KY – Morgatown High School graduate, Athena Young, was named the Southeastern Conference’s Women’s Freshman Runner of the Week on Tuesday.

Young, competing in her first collegiate cross country event with the University of Kentucky, was the first freshman to cross the finish line with a time of 21:34.0 on the 6,000 meter course. She placed sixth overall, one spot behind teammate Jenna Gearing, and helped the Wildcats notch their first team win since 2018.

Young signed with Kentucky in December, 2019.

She placed second behind Lea Hatcher in last year’s Cross Country State Championship to end her senior cross country season.

Young also placed second in the Girls 3200 Meter run, and third in the Girls 1600 Meter run, individually, and was a part of two relay teams that finished first and second place, respectively, at the 2019 WV High School State Track Meet in her junior season.