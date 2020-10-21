Morgantown, Mylan Park to host future American Legion Baseball Mid-Atlantic Regional tournaments

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The American Legion National Executive Committee approved American Legion Baseball regional tournament sites for 2021-2023 at their annual Fall Meetings last week.

Morgantown is among the sites that will host future regional tournaments, according to the press release.

Mylan Park, the home venue of the Morgantown Post 2 American Legion Baseball team, will be the site of the Mid-Atlantic regional tournament in the summers of 2022 and 2023.

“It’s very exciting,” said Morgantown Post 2 manager, Tyler Barnette. “We’ve been working toward it for a long time.”

IT’S OFFICIAL



The Mid-Atlantic Regional will be coming back to Morgantown for the 2022-2023 seasons. All games will be hosted at @Mylan_Park https://t.co/k4VYrGB4Ve — Morgantown Post 2 (@Post2_Baseball) October 21, 2020

Post 2 advanced to the Mid-Atlantic Regional in 2019, when the tournament was held in Asheboro, North Carolina.

Mylan Park will host some of the nation’s best legion baseball teams from Aug. 3-7, 2022; and Aug. 2-6, 2023.

With Post 2 consistently being one of the top legion baseball teams in the state, it’s possible that they could be playing true home games at the Mid-Atlantic Regional in either of those years should they win the state title.

Mylan Park is also the home venue for both Morgantown High School and University High School’s baseball teams.

Morgantown hosted a Legion Baseball regional tournament during the 2009 summer postseason.

Mylan Field, one of the four baseball/softball fields Mylan Park, was updated earlier this year with the bleachers from Hawley Field, the former home of the WVU baseball team.