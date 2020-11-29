Morgantown native, Blaine Stewart, to take over Steelers special teams versus Ravens

PITTSBURGH – Blaine Stewart, the son of the late Bill Stewart, will be temporarily taking over the reigns as the Steelers special teams coordinator on Tuesday when Pittsburgh hosts the Baltimore Ravens.

Stewart, who graduated from Morgantown High School in 2013, takes over for Danny Smith, who will miss the game due to illness, according to the Steelers injury report.

Stewart’s normal duties with Pittsburgh revolves around players like JuJu Smith-Schuster, as the former Mohigan’s official title with the team is Assistant Wide Receivers Coach.

But he’ll be in charge of the special teams unit if Pittsburgh is able to host Baltimore on Tuesday.

Both clubs are dealing with the COVID-19 virus.

If the game is played, kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. on NBC, meaning fans will be able to watch the game on WBOY.