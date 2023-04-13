BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – In the first of their two meetings over the next seven days, Morgantown escaped Bridgeport with a 9-8 win.

After allowing four runs in the bottom of the first, the Mohigans took the lead with a five-run second highlighted by a Caleb Nutter that drove in two.

Morgantown got some insurance for Hunter Dakan in the fourth as well with Ryan Fluharty plating a pair as part of a four-run inning.

The Indians punched back in the fifth on a two-run single off the bat of Mark Biafore that made it 9-6 going into the seventh.

Caleb Neer came on the for the save and after striking out the leadoff hitter, walked Connor Blake to bring Biafore back to the plate.

He sent a line drive into right field and as Blake attempted to go from first to third, the throw from the outfield got past the bag and into the dugout, allowing Blake to score.

Braeden Bastin followed with a bloop single into center field that scored Biafore from third to make it a one-run game.

Sean Via stepped to the plate as a pinch hitter and hit a bouncer to Dylan Travinski at third. the throw pulled Caleb Cottle off the bag at first with Via reaching safely.

Seeing Cottle out of position, Bastin broke for third but Cottle’s throw across the infield was in time for Fluharty to make the tag and record the third out of the inning.

Fluharty reached base three times while driving in three runs while Ty Galusky added two hits for the Mohigans.

Biafore and Bastin each picked up two hits and drove in three runs with the pitching loss going to Bell.

Hunter Dakan earned the win after allowing four earned runs over six innings and Neer picked up the save.