CHARLESTON, W.Va – The state volleyball tournament got underway in Charleston with the quarterfinals and semifinals contested in all three classes today.

AAA #5 Bridgeport helped kick off the tournament against #4 Woodrow Wilson at 8:30 this morning and a stellar performance from the Indians pushed Bridgeport into the quarterfinal round.

A spectacular match went to five sets but a 15-11 win in the fifth gave the win to the Indians.

Liberty entered the tournament meanwhile as #6 in Class AA and ran into #3 ranked Oak Glen in the afternoon session.

The Mountaineers put up a strong fight, taking the second set but saw their season end in four sets with the Golden Bears advancing to the semifinals.

Elsewhere in Class AA, Philip Barbour earned the #2 seed in the Class and took on Winfield to begin its bid to return to the state championship round.

The Colts proved to be on a mission this afternoon and breezed through the quarterfinals in domiant fashion.

Three sets was all it took with Philip Barbour not once allowing 15 points in a set, 25-14, 25-20 and 25-11.

That set the stage for a meeting with the same Oak Glen team that defeated Liberty in the opening round and its was not quite the same walk in the park that quarterfinals were for either team.

The Colts set the tone early though and made it six straight sets to advance to the state final with a closer but just as convincing performance, 25-19, 25-22 and 25-22.

Philip Barbour gets a matchup with #1 Shady Spring for the state championship tomorrow at approximately 3:00 pm.

#3 Ritchie County entered the Class A tournament as the lone representative for north central West Virginia but the rebels had no interest in going home early.

Ritchie managed to make quick work of James Monroe in the opening round, taking down the Mavericks in three sets, 25-20, 25-12 and 25-20.

That brought the Rebels up against Buffalo and despite taking the first set, it turned out to be the end of the line.

Buffalo took the next three sets to finish off Ritchie County and move on to the state championship.

In the Class AAA semifinals, Bridgeport found itself with the massive task of taking on top-ranked Musselman for a spot in the championship.

After a 25-17 first set went to Musselman, the Indians came out with their best in the second but came up just short in a 26-24 loss.

Without much left, a 25-10 third set went to the top seed and ended Bridgeport’s season in the final four.

That left Morgantown as the last hope for north central West Virginia in Class AAA after sweeping the quarterfinal match with Spring Valley.

The Mohigans then had to deal with a familiar foe in Hedgesville who split two meetings with Morgantown in the regular season.

The rubber match went to the largest school in the state though as Morgantown took three out of four sets to book a meeting with Musselman at 11 on Thursday.

We’ll have full coverage of Morgantown and Philip Barbour’s state title bids in the 12 Sportszone tomorrow night.