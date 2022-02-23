WHEELING, W.Va. – Morgantown ended a seven-game win streak for Wheeling Park with a 61-50 victory on Wednesday.

The Mohigans posted just a one point lead after the first quarter.

Cam Danser hit a three-pointer to give Morgantown a 21-18 lead at the halftime break.

Morgantown earned a seven point lead in the third that was overcome by Wheeling Park.

The Patriots led by three at one point but the Mohigans took a 36-34 advantage after three.

The Mohigans opened the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run that put them ahead for the victory.