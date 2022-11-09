Pregame festivities take place at the WVU Coliseum ahead of a WVU men’s basketball home game. (Photo by Scott Lituchy.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent ranking put Morgantown and Pittsburgh in the top 10 best sports cities for their size.

The Wallethub ranking named Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania the fourth-best city in the nation for sports. And Steelers and Penguins fans celebrate! It was also given the title of the best city in the whole country for football and was named the second-best city for hockey.

Morgantown, home of the West Virginia University Mountaineers, was named seventh on the small city ranking and 46th overall, with its highest score being for basketball at 39th despite having no professional sports teams.

In another recent ranking, WVU placed among the top schools in its conference for its sports atmosphere, ranking first in the Big 12 for tailgating.

Morgantown and Pittsburgh were also listed on Wallethub’s best cities for football rankings earlier this year, with Pittsburgh ranking first and Morgantown ranking 55th.