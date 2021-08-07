Morgantown Post 2 comes back to win in bottom of the 10th; Post 2 to play in Legion Regional Tourney title series on Sunday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown Post 2 is just two wins away from a trip to the American Legion Baseball World Series.

Post 2, playing against the Indiana state champs in an elimination game on Saturday, battled through regulation and three extra innings of baseball.

The result? Punching their ticket to Sunday’s Great Lakes Regional Tournament title series.

Morgantown Post 2 scored in just two innings on Saturday, the third and the tenth — both times, it resulted in Post 2 taking the lead.

In the tenth, Rockport Post 254 to a 3-2 lead on a wild pitch with two outs.

Every Morgantown hitter who came up to the plate in the inning reached base.

Morgantown’s Reed Bailey throws a pitch during the first inning of Post 2’s win over Rockport (IN) on Saturday. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

Zach Owens scored on a double to left field by Anthony Marsh that tied the game at three runs apiece.

Ty Galusky was then intentionally walked to load the bases, creating at force out at every base, especially home, for Rockport.

Ethan Smith flied out to left field, but Aaron Forbes was quick enough to dash home as the winning run.

Post 2 claimed a 4-3 victory, and a spot in Sunday’s title series.

Reed Bailey pitched 6 1/3 innings on the mound for Morgantown, striking out six, and dancing around 11 hits that included a home run in the second inning.

Marsh came in in relief, and threw 3 2/3 innings, facing 15 hitters and only allowing three to reach base.

Morgantown hitters were held to just eight hits on the day, with all but two coming in innings in which Post 2 scored.

Morgantown now advances to play on Sunday.

If Midland (MI) wins on Saturday, Morgantown will have to defeat the Michigan state champs twice to go to the American Legion World Series.

However, if Barrington (IL) wins Saturday evening, all three remaining teams will have one loss in the tournament.

Morgantown will have to win two games, regardless, to advance.