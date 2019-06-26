Morgantown Post 2 defeats Bridgeport Post 68

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Morgantown 12, Bridgeport 2

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News