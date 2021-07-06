Morgantown Post 2 defeats Clarksburg Post 13 in six innings

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Morgantown Post 2 defeated Clarksburg Post 13 in six innings in American Legion Baseball action at Frank Loria Memorial Field on Tuesday.

A trio of Morgantown players had multi-RBI performances, and helped Morgantown produce three innings of at least three runs.

A five-run third inning gave Post 2 a six-run lead, and Post 2 ended the game early just a few innings after that, winning 12-1 in six innings.

Clarksburg scored its lone run of the day on a Luke Davisson single in the bottom of the fourth. That cut the Clarksburg deficit to 6-1.

Morgantown responded by scoring three runs in the fifth and three more runs in the sixth to take a mercy-rule-eligible lead.

Cody Thomas led the way with three runs batted in for Morgantown. Avante Neal and Jacob Kennel each drove in two runs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories