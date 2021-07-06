Morgantown Post 2 defeats Clarksburg Post 13 in six innings

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Morgantown Post 2 defeated Clarksburg Post 13 in six innings in American Legion Baseball action at Frank Loria Memorial Field on Tuesday.

A trio of Morgantown players had multi-RBI performances, and helped Morgantown produce three innings of at least three runs.

A five-run third inning gave Post 2 a six-run lead, and Post 2 ended the game early just a few innings after that, winning 12-1 in six innings.

Clarksburg scored its lone run of the day on a Luke Davisson single in the bottom of the fourth. That cut the Clarksburg deficit to 6-1.

Morgantown responded by scoring three runs in the fifth and three more runs in the sixth to take a mercy-rule-eligible lead.

Cody Thomas led the way with three runs batted in for Morgantown. Avante Neal and Jacob Kennel each drove in two runs.