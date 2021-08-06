Morgantown Post 2 falls to Midland (MI) in Great Lakes Regional Tournament quarterfinals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown Post 2 suffered a 7-3 loss as the hands of the Michigan legion baseball state champs at Mylan Park on Friday.

After the two teams traded single runs in the each of the first two innings, Midland (MI) took a one-run lead in the top half of the third.

Midland never trailed after that.

The Michigan state champs got six solid innings out of starting pitcher Dylan Thompson, who seemed to get better as the game went on.

Meanwhile, Morgantown Post 2 couldn’t come through with clutch hits, as it stranded runners in scoring position, or ran into the final out, three innings in a row at one point.

Zach Owens and Ty Galusky each went 2-for-3 at the plate for Post 2. Owens also scored a run, and drove in an RBI.

Morgantown will now take on Rockport (IN) on Saturday at 4 p.m.

A win on Saturday would clinch a spot in Sunday’s title matchup, but a loss would end Morgantown’s season.