Morgantown Post 2 heats up in Great Lakes opener before rain postponement, game resumes Thursday morning

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown Post 2 made its debut in the Great Lakes American Legion Regional Tournament against the Ohio state Legion Champion on Wednesday. Unfortunately, the weather didn’t cooperate and the game was postponed.

Before the weather got too out of hand, Morgantown Post 2 looked dominant in the game. After a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Post 2 got the job done defensively through five innings.

Post 2 scored single runs in both the top of the fourth and fifth to take a 3-0 lead before the rain hit.

Post 2 and Harrison, OH Post 199 will resume play on Thursday morning at 8:15 at the Mon County Ballpark.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories