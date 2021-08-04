Morgantown Post 2 heats up in Great Lakes opener before rain postponement, game resumes Thursday morning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown Post 2 made its debut in the Great Lakes American Legion Regional Tournament against the Ohio state Legion Champion on Wednesday. Unfortunately, the weather didn’t cooperate and the game was postponed.

Before the weather got too out of hand, Morgantown Post 2 looked dominant in the game. After a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Post 2 got the job done defensively through five innings.

Post 2 scored single runs in both the top of the fourth and fifth to take a 3-0 lead before the rain hit.

Post 2 and Harrison, OH Post 199 will resume play on Thursday morning at 8:15 at the Mon County Ballpark.