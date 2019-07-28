Morgantown Post 2 limits Fairmont, advances in Area 2 tournament

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Morgantown Post 2 likely didn’t imagine that they’d be playing in the first game of the day Saturday, or that they’d have to win both games played Saturday to have a chance at reaching the state tournament.

But that was where they found themselves after being upset Friday night by Bridgeport.

Morgantown, playing for a rematch with Post 68, took care of business Saturday afternoon with a 7-1 win over Fairmont Post 17.

Both teams’ pitching danced around trouble early on in the game. Fairmont struck first, before Morgantown tied in in the bottom of the same inning on a double by Casey Smith.

Post 2 was simply the better team from that point on, taking the lead for good in the fourth inning on a triple to left-center off Smith’s bat.

The win propelled Post 2 into the championship round of the Area 2 tournament.

Morgantown needs to defeat Bridgeport twice to advance to the Legion Baseball State Tournament in Romney that starts next week.