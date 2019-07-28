Morgantown Post 2 mercy rules Bridgeport to force Sunday title game

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Playing their second game of the day, Morgantown Post 2 was strictly business in their rematch against rival Bridgeport Post 68.

Morgantown jumped all over Bridgeport High School ace Tim Via, scoring 8 runs in the first inning.

Post 2, after getting stunned by Post 68 just 24 hours prior, came back with authority Saturday evening with a 12-2, mercy rule-shortened victory.

“We feel good about being able to get out of here quick against a team that put it too us the day before. To see an area team, though, four consecutive days it’s tough, but that’s what you’ve got to do to move on. We’re up to the task and we’ll have at it tomorrow,” Post 2 manager Tyler Barnette said.

The win now has both teams one win away from a trip to the state tournament, and sets up a winner-take-all game Sunday at Frank Loria Field at 1 p.m.