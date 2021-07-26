Morgantown Post 2 players assist American Red Cross blood drive

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A local baseball team lent its hands to the American Red Cross on Monday in Morgantown.

The Red Cross, along with the Morgantown Post 2 legion baseball team were at Elks Lodge 411 in Morgantown for a blood drive.

Players were there to help check donors in, and entertain them a bit as they gave blood, or afterwards, too.

Morgantown Post 2 players help Beth Bailey check in donors at the blood drive in Morgantown on Monday. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

Not only are blood drives like this one important due to the current nation-wide blood shortage, but this particular blood drive had a special meaning behind it, as it was done in honor of a former WVU baseball player and member of the Morgantown community.

“My husband, Keith Bailey, he passed away from complications from Leukemia last December. When Andy Altemus, the Morgantown Post 2 head coach, talked to me about what we could do help honor Keith, we thought it made sense to do a blood drive, because he received so many (donations). So we wanted to do something that would help other people who need this,” said Beth Bailey, who helped organize the blood drive.

Bailey also said that they had nearly all spots filled up when we spoke with her this afternoon. They had room for up to 50 people to give blood.

Bailey, and members of the Red Cross, also added that it’s important for folks to give blood when they can, especially now due to the current nation-wide blood shortage.

“Every donor can help three individuals’ lives. So, that’s almost 150 people that we are able to help here today,” said Bailey.