Morgantown Post 2 pummels Post 13

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Morgantown Post 2 flexed its muscle Thursday night at Frank Loria Field, tallying nine runs in the second inning alone en route to a 15-0 victory over Clarksburg Post 13.

Post 2 now advances to play Bridgeport in the winner’s bracket game Friday.

Clarksburg will face Fairmont Post 17 in an elimination game Friday.

Morgantown nearly batted around twice in the second inning, when Post 2 tallied nine runs to take a commanding lead.

They then ended the game early two innings later by scoring five runs in the bottom of the fourth.