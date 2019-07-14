Breaking News
Morgantown Post 2 splits double header with South Charleston Post 94

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown Post 2 split a double header with South Charleston Post 94 Saturday in Morgantown at Mylan Park.

Post 2 dropped the first game, losing by two runs, but responded in the second game.

Colton Matthews went the distance, only giving up one run in a 4-1 win for Morgantown.

South Charleston scored the first run of the game in the third inning on an infield single.

Morgantown responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning.

Matthews helped himself out, ripping a double down the left field line to drive in the tying run.

A few batters later, Clay Maholic pulled a pitch all the way to the fence in right. Two runs came around to score, putting Post 2 up 3-1.

