Morgantown Post 2 wins again in Mid-Atlantic Regional

ASHEBORO, NC – Morgantown Post 2 advanced another round further in the American Legion Mid-Atlantic Regional winner’s bracket with a 9-4 win Thursday.

West Virginia’s Gavin Cottle hits an RBI single against Delaware during the Mid Atlantic Regional tournament at McCrary ballpark in Asheboro, NC on august 7, 2019. PJ Ward-Brown/The Courier-Tribune

Post 2 found itself in a back-and-forth game against one of the two home-state representatives.

But a five-run fifth inning proved to be the difference for Morgantown in the win over Wilmington (NC).

With the win, Morgantown now advances to play against Vienna Post 180 (VA) at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The winner of that game will be in the driver’s seat in the double-elimination tournament.