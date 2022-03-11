CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Morgantown took down storied rival Wheeling Park for the fourth time in the pair’s fifth meeting this season- the AAAA state semifinal.

Wheeling Park had the upper hand in the beginning. The Patriots had the 14-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Morgantown outscored Wheeling 14-8 in the second quarter and took a slight lead, 24-22, into the locker room.

Not much scoring went on in the third, Morgantown held Park to just one point while scoring nine and extending its lead.

The Mohigans held off Park from there and won 46-31.

Morgantown advances to see Huntington in the AAAA state final on Saturday at 8 p.m.