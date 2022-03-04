MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown had no issues repeating as the AAAA Region I, Section 1 champions.

The Mohigans got off to a hot start, outscoring the Patriots by 11 and holding them to just two field goals in the first quarter.

Morgantown only extended its lead from there, leading Wheeling Park 28-11 at the halftime break.

Sharron Young led the Mohigans with 16 points and Alec Poland finished with 15 in the win.

Students and cheerleaders join the team in celebration after the win

Morgantown never lost the lead in this one as they cruise to a sectional title, 57-32.

The Mohigans host University next week for a trip to the state tournament.