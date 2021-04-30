Morgantown scores two in the sixth to beat Philip Barbour

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Infield fly rule plays seem to be more dramatic than your average fly ball, or pop fly.

Most baseball fans remember the infamous infield fly rule play that cost the Atlanta Braves during the 2012 postseason.

Friday night’s call of an infield fly didn’t have nearly the stakes, but it did play into the outcome of the ballgame.

Morgantown’s Ethan Smith, batting with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the sixth, hit a pop fly into shallow left field. The pop fly eventually dropped between two Philip Barbour fielders, and the go-ahead run scored.

Some confusion followed about where the trail runner should be, but there was no mistaking the momentum shift that just took place. The damage was done.

Morgantown, on the back of its two-run sixth inning, left Frank Loria Memorial Field with a 4-2 victory Friday evening.

Pitching dominated most of the game, as single runs were scored in the bottom of the first and third innings, and top of fourth and sixth innings, respectively.

Morgantown took the lead in the bottom of the first, and then went up 2-0 in the third.

Philip Barbour cut the lead in half with a run in the fourth.

Colts pitcher Gage Bibey picked up key strikeouts in the bottom frames of the fourth and fifth innings. The strikeout in the fifth leading to a 2-3-2 double play at first and home, which kept it a one-run game.

That play seemed to shift momentum the Colts’ way, especially after they capitalized by scoring the tying run on a wild pitch in the sixth.

But momentum swings back and forth, and it swung the Mohigans’ way after that.

A leadoff walk, and back-to-back bunt singles loaded the bases for Smith. Morgantown scored a pair of runs from there, and came away with the win.