MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Some of the very best that high school basketball has to offer is set to descend on Mylan Park tomorrow. The first Morgantown shootout, hosted by the Morgantown High boys basketball program, will see top teams across all four classes compete with one another in a day of hoops that will include twenty-eight games spread out across the four brand new courts at the Mylan Park Sports Complex.

Mohigans head coach Dave Tallman says the event is designed not just to showcase the new facility, but also the players who will be squaring off in it.

“We want to showcase this beautiful facility that we’re at here at Mylan Park. It’s awesome. It’s a great thing for the community so we’re going to be the first big shootout,” he said, “Got a lot of great talent from across the state coming in, a bunch of different high school teams so we’re really excited to showcase this place and the talent. I think we’re going to have a bunch of college coaches here for an opportunity for our guys and guys from other teams to be recruited.”

Local teams playing in tomorrow’s shootout include Morgantown, University, Fairmont Senior, Bridgeport, North Marion and Elkins while squads traveling in from around the state include Beckley Woodrow Wilson, Hampshire, Capital, Winfield, Williamstown and Magnolia. The first set of games tips off at 11 AM.