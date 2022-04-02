MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown hosted Martinsburg for a high school baseball doubleheader on Saturday afternoon with both teams recording a win.

In the first game, Martinsburg and Morgantown went scoreless through the first two innings.

In the top of the third, the Bulldogs got going at the plate picking up a 4-0 lead.

The fourth inning was much of the same. The Bulldogs picked up three more runs and only needed one more to touch home after that to secure an 8-0 win.

Morgantown turned around and won the second game 8-4 to split the doubleheader.