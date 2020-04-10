Morgantown star Kaitlyn Ammons commits to DePaul

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown star forward Kaitlyn Ammons announced she will continue her basketball career with DePaul University Women’s Basketball.

The All-State second team captain junior led the Mohigans to a state tournament berth this season. The Mohigan is added to a successful Blue Demons program with 17 straight NCAA appearances and three straight Big East titles.

Ammons told us she actually called DePaul Women’s Basketball Head Coach Doug Bruno on her birthday to commit but waited until today to announce the big news.

She said she not only fell in love with the city of Chicago, but the coaching staff is what made DePaul feel like home.

“Just how involved they were not just with me but with my family. I mean the head coach would call me every week during the season multiple times. He would always give me advice or just an uplifting conversation when I needed it. I just felt like it was home in many ways because I knew I was going to be in good hands there,” Ammons said.

She also said she is excited to join a top-notch program. Ammons believes in her high school’s team-based mantra and will carry that mindset with her at DePaul.

“Obviously I’m going to be forced to step up from day one because I will be competing with grown women now and not just high school girls. I’m excited that there is a bigger purpose. With MHS we always preached ‘It’s not you or I, it’s us.’ We are a family, we are a team, we are together. So I am excited to just keep going on into a program that is very close and family oriented, ” Ammons said.

Kaitlyn Ammons hits a three-point jumper against Fairmont Senior.

(Photo by: Abbie Backenstoe)

Ammons also thanks everyone for the continuous support throughout her basketball journey.

“I am so happy. I am like overwhelmed right now with all of the support I’m getting from the community. It means so much. My family and I worked so hard to get here and to see it turn into this is just incredible.”

The rising senior still has miles to go before she takes on the Blue Demon’s court. Ammons has one last season to represent the blue and red for Morgantown High.