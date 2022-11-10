CHARLESTON, W.Va – It’s been a four-year build for the Morgantown volleyball team, and it culminated on Wednesday in an appearance in the Class AAA state championship.

A hot start saw the Mohigans take a six-point lead in the opening set but a blitz by top-seeded Musselman turned the match on its head with the Applemen taking the first set, 25-23.

That seemed to take the wind from Morgantown’s sails as unforced errors piled up and the following two sets were all Musselman, both ending by 25-14 scores.

Despite the season-ending loss, the game capped a stellar season for the Mohigans who continue to develop into a power under Erica Manor.

Morgantown’s Kaitlyn Anderson, Audrey Buck and Paige Brock were named to the all-tournament team in addition to Bridgeport’s Alexa Martin.