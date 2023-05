MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – Morgantown went on the road to Wheeling Park to open sectional play on Thursday and came up big at the plate for a 7-2 win.

Maddie Wisman and Kate Larimer each cracked solo home runs for the Mohigans while Abigail Harki drove in a pair of runs with a double.

Micah Wilson tossed seven innings of two-run ball and struck out five batters.