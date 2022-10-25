MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Morgantown proved to be playing some of its best volleyball coming into the postseason once again on Tuesday, knocking off both Bridgeport and Philip Barbour in a tri-match at the Rowdie Center.

The Mohigans swept the Indians to start the night by scores of 25-15 and 26-24 before taking a break and allowing the two visitors the court.

The Colts managed to make it four sets without a win for Bridgeport as Philip Barbour handled things in two as well, 25-13 and 25-17.

That set the stage for two of the state’s very best regardless of class to close out the night and Morgantown did not disappoint.

Behind a 15-4 advantage in the first set, the Mohigans toughed out a close win in two sets, 25-10 and 25-22.

Sectional play for West Virginia high school volleyball teams begins on Monday.