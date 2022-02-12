MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown swim team qualified multiple swimmers to compete at the state meet and they all have their own goals and expectations.

The Lady Mohigans earned a region I championship last week and look to bring home more hardware.

Caroline Riggs was a standout, finishing first in the 200 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke.

Riggs is already a state champion, earning a first place finish last season. So she knows what it takes to win and looks to swim her best times.

“Usually when I have my best swims is when I have pretty good competition next to me so I think that’s what usually helps me the most is racing other people. I feel like I’m just going in with hopes of doing my best times and if I can win by doing my best times that’ll be good,” Riggs said.

Two other Mohigans posted regional wins in Delaney Householder in the 500 freestyle and Kate Blosser in the 100 butterfly.

The MHS relay team of Householder, Blosser, Riggs and Irina Stanescu posted a first place finish in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle and hope for a similar finish at states.

“Just everything seemed to work out for us, we won both of our relays and we both did well in our individual events so we’re really looking forward to the state meet,” Blosser said.

“Our times were really fast, I got a few best times so I’m hoping to continue that at the state meet and we’re really excited for how it’s going to turn out,” Stanescu said.

The swimmers focus on incorporating everything in practices leading up states.

“Well for the 500, a lot of pace work I’d say and just nailing that down, Lillian Linscheid, sophomore swimmer said.



“We’ve also been working on a lot of sprinting and a lot of IM just to get ready for everything,” Delaney Householder, sophomore swimmer said.

One Mohigans’ swimmer is returning to the state meet in hopes of placing for the first time and another is making a first-ever appearance after a successful season.

“My mentality beforehand and not getting too stressed out about it and then really just my swimming technique like my flip turns and making sure those are good,” Ruby Van Eeden, sophomore swimmer said.

“The 200 went pretty well. I think over the entire season I dropped 10 seconds during that event which I really wasn’t looking forward to that event in the beginning but I pushed through it and I was able to drop 10 seconds,” Talia Miller, junior swimmer said.

And on the boys side, two Mohigans have goals set to reach at the state meet.

Preston Householder looks to set a school record in his final swim season.

“Well I’ve always wanted to try and break the MHS record for the 200 IM so I’m hoping states will be the day I do it,” Preston Householder said.

Carter Redelman, who won a regional title in the boys 100 butterfly wants to set a personal best at the state meet.

“Well I really want to go a personal best in the state I had a good strong regional so I really want to improve on that,” Redelman said.

Lake Embry returns to the state meet for the third-straight year. He has a sixth and fifth place finish from previous years and looks to shoot even higher this time around after he gained confidence at the Regional meet.

“It went pretty well it was a lot of a confidence booster too. There are a lot of very good competitors there and I look forward to swimming against more,” Embry said.

The state swim meet kicks off on Thursday with the championships on Friday.