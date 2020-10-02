Morgantown, University cross country standouts react to their seasons (finally) starting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Wednesday evening marked the start to the cross country season for some of the top runners in the state, as Morgantown and University high schools were finally able to compete after a long delay to their respective 2020 campaigns.

All Monongalia County athletics teams were on standby until this week.

Many athletes and coaches wondered if their seasons would ever get started. Despite that, they stayed focused on staying ready for the chance to compete, whenever that chance presented itself like it did this week.

“We had almost six months of no actual competition,” said UHS standout junior Josh Edwards. “And to have a team that dedicated to keep running and training for that amount of time with really nothing in mind, and even .. We didn’t think we were going to have a cross country season. Still, with that in our heads we kept going and it definitely paid off.”

Edwards got off to a great start to the season, setting the UHS course record (15:16) after not running competitively for his school since leading the Hawks cross country team to a state title last year.

It was a similar story for Irene Riggs and the Lady Mohigans.

Riggs ran away from the field on Wednesday, crossing the finish line nearly 80 seconds ahead of the closest competitor.

For Riggs, Edwards and all Mon. County cross country athletes, there’s a short amount of time between their first meet of the year and the postseason.

“It’s a good feeling to know that we did really good today, and that we’re close,” said Riggs when asked about being ready for the postseason. “We’re still going to be at the spot we are now, fitness-wise. So, I think everyone is really excited, and it’s going to be a good season, even though it’ll be a little shorter.”

The cross country regional meets are scheduled for Oct. 22-24, though all Monongalia County schools will compete in the OVAC meet prior to that.

University, for instance, has just one more regular season meet scheduled before the start of the postseason, which begins with the OVAC run.