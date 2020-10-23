Morgantown, University cross country teams win Class AAA Region I meet

WHEELING, W.Va. – Cross Country teams from Morgantown and University high schools had their season delayed at the start, and didn’t get to compete for the first time until the start of October.

The Morgantown girls after winning the Class AAA Region I title on Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Michael Ryan, Morgantown High School)

But a limited amount of competition this season didn’t hold back either the Hawks or the Mohigans at Thursday’s Class AAA Region I meet in Wheeling.

The Morgantown girls, led by sophomore Irene Riggs, won the girls portion of the meet. Lady Mohigans placed first, fifth, sixth and seventh.

Caroline Kirby, who recently committed to run collegiately at Syracuse, placed second.

University’s Josh Edwards (middle) leads the way at Thursday’s Class AAA Region I meet in Wheeling. (Photo courtesy of Ed Fronapfel, University High School)

Meanwhile, Josh Edwards and the University boys claimed the boys Region I title. Edwards and teammate Rocco DeVincent finished ahead of Morgantown’s Quinn Jacquez.

Local teams finished in each of the top four spots in the region on the girls side, while local teams took five of the top six spots on the boys side.

With these results, both University and Morgantown will have both of their boys and girls teams in Ona for the state meet next Saturday.