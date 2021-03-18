Morgantown, University HS swimmers break school records Wednesday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three school swim records were broken during Wednesday night’s swim meet between Fairmont Senior, Morgantown and University high schools at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park.

University’s Mia Rice set a new Hawks record in the 500 free, toughing the wall with a time of 5:20.82.

After that, her teammate Frank McCutchan completed the 100 backstroke in 56.76 seconds to set the UHS school mark.

Maybe even more impressively, at the same swim meet, Morgantown sophomore Caroline Riggs broke a school record for the third time this season — in a third different event.

It was the MHS record in the 100 breaststroke that went down on Wednesday, as Riggs beat her own mark that she set last year.

“I think of the (200) IM, it felt pretty good,” said Riggs. “And same with the 100 Fly. Those races last week, they just went really well, and they didn’t hurt, so I was like, I think the times will be pretty good.”

Riggs is now the proud owner of the Morgantown High School records in the 200 IM, 100 Fly, and now the 100 breaststroke.

That means that plenty of Morgantown athletics records are held by the Riggs family now, between and her twin sister, Irene, who competes for the MHS cross country team.