Morgantown up to No. 2 in latest AP boys hoops rankings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Morgantown moved up to No. 2 in Triple-A in the latest high school boys basketball rankings, which were released by the Associated Press on Monday.
The Mohigans leapfrogged cross-county rival (3) University, after beating the Hawks last week.
North Marion moved up once again, rising to Number 5 in Class AA this week.
Clay-Battelle also moved up a spot to Number 7 in Single-A.
Here is a full list of the rankings:
Class AAA
- Cabell Midland (8) 8-0
- Morgantown (1) 10-1
- University (1) 9-3
- Wheeling Park 9-2
- Martinsburg 7-2
- Hedgesville 10-2
- George Washington 7-4
- Parkersburg South 6-3
- Woodrow Wilson 6-4
- South Charleston 6-4
Class AA
- Shady Spring (9) 10-0
- Chapmanville (1) 10-2
- Logan 9-3
- Poca 9-2
- North Marion 10-0
- Bluefield 7-3
- Robert C. Byrd 7-2
- Bridgeport 8-2
- Man 7-1
- Frankfort 8-2
Class A
- Williamstown (9) 12-0
- Wheeling Central (1) 10-3
- Charleston Catholic 7-2
- Parkersburg Catholic 7-2
- Greater Beckley 8-3
- Greenbrier West 8-0
- Clay-Battelle 9-1
- Magnolia 10-2
- Notre Dame8-3
- Pendleton County 9-0