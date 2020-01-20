Morgantown up to No. 2 in latest AP boys hoops rankings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Morgantown moved up to No. 2 in Triple-A in the latest high school boys basketball rankings, which were released by the Associated Press on Monday.

The Mohigans leapfrogged cross-county rival (3) University, after beating the Hawks last week.

North Marion moved up once again, rising to Number 5 in Class AA this week.

Clay-Battelle also moved up a spot to Number 7 in Single-A.

Here is a full list of the rankings:

Class AAA

Cabell Midland (8) 8-0 Morgantown (1) 10-1 University (1) 9-3 Wheeling Park 9-2 Martinsburg 7-2 Hedgesville 10-2 George Washington 7-4 Parkersburg South 6-3 Woodrow Wilson 6-4 South Charleston 6-4

Class AA

Shady Spring (9) 10-0 Chapmanville (1) 10-2 Logan 9-3 Poca 9-2 North Marion 10-0 Bluefield 7-3 Robert C. Byrd 7-2 Bridgeport 8-2 Man 7-1 Frankfort 8-2

Class A