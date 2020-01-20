Morgantown up to No. 2 in latest AP boys hoops rankings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Morgantown moved up to No. 2 in Triple-A in the latest high school boys basketball rankings, which were released by the Associated Press on Monday.

The Mohigans leapfrogged cross-county rival (3) University, after beating the Hawks last week.

North Marion moved up once again, rising to Number 5 in Class AA this week.

Clay-Battelle also moved up a spot to Number 7 in Single-A.

Here is a full list of the rankings:

Class AAA

  1. Cabell Midland (8) 8-0
  2. Morgantown (1) 10-1
  3. University (1) 9-3
  4. Wheeling Park 9-2
  5. Martinsburg 7-2
  6. Hedgesville 10-2
  7. George Washington 7-4
  8. Parkersburg South 6-3
  9. Woodrow Wilson 6-4
  10. South Charleston 6-4

Class AA

  1. Shady Spring (9) 10-0
  2. Chapmanville (1) 10-2
  3. Logan 9-3
  4. Poca 9-2
  5. North Marion 10-0
  6. Bluefield 7-3
  7. Robert C. Byrd 7-2
  8. Bridgeport 8-2
  9. Man 7-1
  10. Frankfort 8-2

Class A

  1. Williamstown (9) 12-0
  2. Wheeling Central (1) 10-3
  3. Charleston Catholic 7-2
  4. Parkersburg Catholic 7-2
  5. Greater Beckley 8-3
  6. Greenbrier West 8-0
  7. Clay-Battelle 9-1
  8. Magnolia 10-2
  9. Notre Dame8-3
  10. Pendleton County 9-0

