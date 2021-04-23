Morgantown uses big third quarter to beat Wheeling Park for Section Title

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown won the Section title over Wheeling Park on Friday night and the Mohigans never lost the lead in the game.

But Park kept it close throughout the first quarter.

Morgantown started off on a 5-0 scoring run to start the game but the Patriots cut it to a two point game after one quarter.

In the second quarter, Cam Rice comes alive for Morgantown. He scored a quick seven points to give the Mohigans a second quarter spark. But Park hung in there, led by Avery Lee’s 18 points, and Morgantown led 26-14 at the break.

Morgantown outscored Wheeling park 22-7 in the third quarter to extend their lead and keep it.

Alec Poland scored team-high 17 points to lead Morgantown to a 64-29 victory and a sectional title.

Xavier Pryor scored 14 points and Carson Poffenberger added 11 in the win.



“We knew they were going to spread us and we just had to be patient and wait for them to make some mistakes and then push it out on them. I thought we played really great team basketball today. I thought we shared it very well and I thought we executed very well on offense and made them pay when we had the ball,” Morgantown head coach Dave Tallman said, after the win.

Morgantown is set to host Buckhannon-Upshur in the Regional final on Wednesday.



