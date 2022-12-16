MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – The first night of the Little General Holiday Classic at Morgantown High School brought plenty of fireworks to the Rowdie Center Friday night.

The host team kicked it off with a back-and-forth game against Class AAA #1 Shady Spring, overcoming a ten-point halftime deficit to win it 56-52 with Brody Davis hitting the go-ahead three with 18 seconds to play.

In the second game of the night, University couldn’t quite keep up with Class AAAA #4 Jefferson as hot shooting from the Cougars outpaced to the Hawks en route to an 82-68 win.

Games continue Saturday at 11:30 am as the Morgantown girls’ team takes on South Fayette (PA), followed by Morgantown vs. Jefferson and University vs. Shady Spring.