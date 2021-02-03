Morgantown’s Biser, Rice sign with WVU Football

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two Morgatown High School football teammates shared a once in a lifetime experience on National Signing Day as they signed their letters of intent to play football at West Virginia University.

Both do-it-all player Cam Rice and linebacker Caden Biser accepted preferred walk on offers to play football with the Mountaineers.

“It’s everything I’ve always wanted and it’s been my dream ever since I was a little kid,” Rice said.

Rice recently committed to Fairmont State University but then later de-committed and decided to accept the PWO from WVU.

“Really Fairmont didn’t feel like home. At first it did but then I realized I need to follow my dreams and I talked to my family and realized what would be the best for my future. I decided to de-commit and commit to West Virginia University,” Rice said.

The second team All-State utility player hopes to catch Mountaineers Head Coach Neal Brown’s eye and eventually make an impact on the WVU defense.

Rice will play at the defensive end position.

“I played it (defensive end) a little bit last year and I liked it a lot, it felt natural and I’m excited to play it next year,” Rice said.

Biser, the first team All-state linebacker and Howley Award Winner also signed with the Mountaineers on Wednesday.

Biser said he’ll bring a hard working mentality with him at Milan Puskar Stadium.

“I think I’ll bring a hard working ethic and being there every day to get better,” Biser said.

Biser is following the same collegiate route his father, Sean Biser, by playing football at WVU.

Sean Biser, who has been Caden’s head coach all throughout high school, played on the offensive line at WVU.

Biser said that was a factor when deciding where to spend his next four years.

“Yeah a little bit, it came into play knowing that he played there and to play exactly where he played, it’s meaningful,” Biser said.

He also said he knows what he will be working toward from day one.

“That’s my goal to get the start every Saturday,” Biser said.