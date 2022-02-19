MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown’s Breonna Marietta signed to continue her softball career at Alderson Broaddus University.

Marietta plans to play third base with the Battlers, the same position she plays with the Mohigans.

Marietta is grateful for the opportunity to continue playing softball collegiately.

“It’s kind of an honor because some people don’t go on to play so I think it’s kind of special to be able to go on and play at the upper level of softball,” Marietta said.

The thirdbaseman liked a lot about AB and it started with her first visit to the school.

“It all started when the former coach, Luke Shamblin, he invited me to come on an unofficial visit and I really just liked the atmosphere and I went and watched them practice so I just like how the team bonded and all of that,” Marietta said.

“Marietta Magic” has one final season with Morgantown before heading off to play with Alderson Broaddus.