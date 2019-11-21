Morgantown’s Brown, Iquinto garner Class-AAA first team All-State honors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Morgantown girls soccer team captured a state title earlier this month, and more accolades for the team were announced on Thursday.

A pair of Lady Mohigans standouts – Anna Iquinto and Auburn-commit Sammie Brown – were announced as first team All-State players.

Iquinto gets the honor as a junior.

Despite the championship run, they were the only two to receive all-state honors.

Buckahnnon-Upshur’s Kennedy Samargo was also a first-team selection.

While Preston’s Megan Noss and University freshman Emily Lattea were selected for the second team.

All four teams in the area also had a pair of all-state honorable mention nominees.

Honorable Mention:

Maggie Nolte, Buckhannon-Upshur ; Catherine Oliveto, Buckhannon-Upshur ; Jessica Jones, Morgantown ; Alyssa Weaver, Morgantown ; Sam Davis, Preston ; Eric McClelland, Preston ; Tristen Bright, University ; Kassidy Wolfe, University