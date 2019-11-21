Morgantown’s Brown, Iquinto garner Class-AAA first team All-State honors

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Morgantown girls soccer team captured a state title earlier this month, and more accolades for the team were announced on Thursday.

A pair of Lady Mohigans standouts – Anna Iquinto and Auburn-commit Sammie Brown – were announced as first team All-State players.

Iquinto gets the honor as a junior.

Despite the championship run, they were the only two to receive all-state honors.

Buckahnnon-Upshur’s Kennedy Samargo was also a first-team selection.

While Preston’s Megan Noss and University freshman Emily Lattea were selected for the second team.

All four teams in the area also had a pair of all-state honorable mention nominees.

Honorable Mention:

Maggie Nolte, Buckhannon-Upshur ; Catherine Oliveto, Buckhannon-Upshur ; Jessica Jones, Morgantown ; Alyssa Weaver, Morgantown ; Sam Davis, Preston ; Eric McClelland, Preston ; Tristen Bright, University ; Kassidy Wolfe, University

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories