Morgantown’s Carson Poffenberger commits to Shepherd University basketball program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown High School’s Carson Poffenberger announced his commitment to the Shepherd University basketball program on Twitter this morning.

I’m Extremely excited to announce that I have committed to play basketball and attend Shepherd University. Thank you to all the coaches who recruited me to this point and thank you to all the people that have helped me along my journey. @SURamsHoops @Justin_Namolik @jboardley_ pic.twitter.com/4puVjq7mbt — Carson Poffenberger (@carson_poff) March 8, 2021

Poffenberger, the second team All-State selection, is already off to a great start to his senior season.

He helped lead the Mohigans to a 3-0 start with wins including one over the No. 1 ranked team in Class-AAA in the preseason polls, Martinsburg.

Poffenberger scored in double-figures in all three games this season.

The senior had offers from plenty of schools including two of his top in Alderson Broaddus and Marietta, but said Shepherd was the perfect fit.



“Truly I just felt like Shepherd, when it came to the team, the coaches, what that program stands for, the town, I just felt like it was the right fit for me,” Poffenberger said.

He’s not only a big basketball guy, but a big outdoors guy as well and said the town of Shepherstown had everything he could want.



“One of the biggest things I love about Shepherd, obviously I love the program, I wouldn’t have chosen it if I didn’t love the coaches and the program. But the town of Shepherdstown to me was just a perfect fit. I love the outdoors, I love to fish, I love to hike. That place is second to none when it comes to hiking. You’re right on the river right there and so it’s really good fishing,” Poffenberger said.

And while Poffenberger is a star on the basketball court, he also excels in the classroom and wanted a school that would challenge him academically.





“It has great education too. I think in my life right now, I love basketball, but basketball is not paying bills for me yet so education is of the utmost importance to me. I think they have a great school,” Poffenberger said.



He plans to major in business with a minor in finance at Shepherd.

But why commit now, in the midst of his senior basketball season? Poffenberger said now was the right time because he found what he was looking for.



“I chose to commit now because as many people as I’ve talked to through this entire journey of being recruited the biggest thing I’ve taken from it is when you find a good fit don’t wait for something else. If you find something you love and you find something you think you’ll enjoy, to take it and just go after it wholeheartedly,” Poffenberger said.



And that’s exactly what he did. By making his decision concrete today via Twitter.

Poffenberger, with his height is used in the post spot for the Mohigans, but isn’t exactly sure where he’ll play with the Rams collegiately.



“I know that they are looking to put me in a position to score from the post and also maybe to step out of the lane a little bit. I’ve gotten to meet some of the other underclassmen, some of the other recruits from my class, we have a pretty big across the board team as of now with me being added in there. So I imagine I’ll play a little bit of the post, play a little bit outside off the block a little bit,” Poffenberger said.

He also told 12 News committing now helps him put all of his focus into his senior season with the Mohigans. And he’s looking to get down to business with the Mohigans before heading off to college.



“It’s a big weight off of my shoulders. It’s stressful when you’re thinking about your future like that and you’re constantly worried about who’s there and who’s not there and who might see you and who might know someone who’s there so I’m extremely excited to just be able to focus on my senior season and hopefully win a ring this year in the first Quad-A system,” Poffenberger said.



Choosing to stay in the state of West Virginia was a no-brainer for Poffenberger. As a lover of the outdoors and his home state, the mountains were calling and he decided to stay home.



“Oh I love it. I feel like West Virginia has just such a unique personality for the state. No other state is like West Virginia to me. So I love that I get to stay here and stay in the state to continue my college career,” Poffenberger said.