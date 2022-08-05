MORGANTOWN, W.Va – With his summer teammates Aaron Forbes, Reed Bailey and Zach Brennan all signing with college programs, the most recent Post 2 veteran to make his college decision is left-handed pitcher Aidan Frombach.

The Morgantown High grad didn’t find himself getting much recruiting buzz until late in the spring but when he heard from the Fairmont State coaching staff, he knew he had found the right fit.

“I got the opportunity, the coach, it was the last game of the year for Morgantown, he said he was interested in me so hopefully it’ll be fun and I’m ready to get to work,” he said.

As he leaves high school, and potentially Legion baseball behind, Frombach looks back fondly at the competition itself but when the time comes to trade in his Mohigan red and blue for Fighting Falcon maroon and white, he says the experiences he was able to have with some of his best friends are the memories that will last a lifetime.

“All my friends I’ve made and all the memories and stuff, like traveling. It’s sad it’s gone but I think moving on it’s a good time,” he said.

While he got a handful of starts this summer with Post 2, finishing the summer with a 4.29 ERA, Frombach pitched exclusively in relief at Morgantown High and expects to work out of the bullpen at Fairmont State.

He says he’s looking forward to working with the Fighting Falcons pitching coach, former Major League reliever and Fairmont native David Carpenter as well.