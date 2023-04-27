MORGANTOWN, W.VA (WBOY) – With the final postseason of his high school baseball career less than two weeks away, Morgantown catcher Ty Galusky has a lot to look back on over the last four years.

The senior reached a milestone on Wednesday that more than once he thought he may never achieve.

After two arm surgeries during his high school career alone and all the adversity that came with it, Galusky made the dream he was far from sure would ever come true a reality by signing to continue his career at Fort Scott Community College.

“I tore my UCL and came off six months of rehab for that and got to play half my high school season and it started hurting again so I could’ve thrown the towel in then,” he said, “It was just waking up, grinding ever day to continue to get to where I needed to be and through that you grow from that. You grow from that process and once you get healthy you feel so much better and it’s awesome.”

While the road back to the diamond was full of detours and potholes, Galusky never took his eyes off his intended destination and after all of the hard days, he appreciates the chances he has to play America’s game even more.

“I’ve had amazing people around me that’s helped me through this. I can’t take too much credit because what the people around me, coaches, parents, doctors, therapists have done for me is unbelievable. I’m really lucky to be playing and every time I got play, I’m having way more fun now just because I know how lucky I am to be there,” he said.

Galusky has overcome much more than most high school seniors can dream of.

The fight that he’s carried on for the last four years to make it to this point has made him as grateful an athlete as you’ll find in north central West Virginia.

“Every time that I step on the field, every time that I can pick up a baseball and throw it, I’m lucky so it’s a good feeling to be able to do what I can do and what I’ve been through,” he said.

With the adversity in his rear view mirror and a future in college baseball right down the road, Galusky and his Morgantown High teammates are hoping he can make one more detour before heading west to Kansas and that’s in Charleston at Go Mart Ballpark for the Class AAA state baseball championship.